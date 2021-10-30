UMHB looks to keep up potent offensive performances

BELTON, TX — The Mary-Hardin Baylor Crusaders will hope to continue their streak of scoring 30+ points in every game of the 2021 season on Saturday when they host Bellhaven University.

Most recently, the Cru put up 72 points against Sul Ross State, but Pete Fredenburg still thinks there are improvements to be made on that side of the ball.

“It’s a fine line that you walk as a coach because, you know, winning 72 to 14 obviously is a big win,” he said. “However, our guys feel like if they want to continue to get better and guys that want to get on the field and play in the they sometimes they don’t execute as well as they should.”