UMHB Football Depth Tested

WACO, TX – In UMHB’s season opening win against Albright College, there were a lot of new faces on offense for the Crusaders, and that trend will continue. Coach Fredenburg told the media today, that sophomore wide receiver/punt returner Aaron Sims will be out for the rest of the season, after tearing his Achilles tendon.

“I think it’s a work in progress,” Pete Fredenburg said. “Page is really talented, but we’ve got to work with him, he had a wide open drop, and he’ll get better, we’re getting Jonel back, we’re going to move him to slot so that will give us three good receivers.”

