UMHB Men Picked to Repeat in the ASC West

UMHB Athletics Press Release:

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team has been picked to successfully defend its West Division title in the American Southwest Conference’s annual Preseason Coaches and Media Poll. The poll is based on voting from ASC head coaches and sports information directors.

The Cru men received 14 first-place votes and 127 total points as the pick to repeat as West Division champs. Hardin-Simmons picked up six first-place votes and 117 total points to come in second. Concordia Texas took two first-place votes and 101 total points for third, McMurry grabbed a first-place vote and 75 total points for fourth place, Sul Ross State had 63 total points and the other first-place vote to come in at #5 and Howard Payne rounds out the poll with a sixth-place total of 32 points. Defending ASC champion UT Dallas picked up 18 first-place votes and 137 total points as the pick to win the ASC East Division.

UMHB placed three players on the ASC Men’s Basketball Preseason Watch List. Byrale Carter is a senior guard from Shoemaker High School. He averaged 10.4 points and added 66 assists and 45 steals last season. Aedan Welch is a senior wing from Liberty Hill High School. Welch averaged 2.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest, but missed most of the season with an injury. Sam Moore is a junior guard from Nixon-Smiley High School. Moore averaged a team-high 17.4 points and grabbed 5.4 rebounds per game last year.

The Cru expects to return 11 letter winners and two starters this season. The Cru men finished 21-6 overall and went 11-5 in ASC play last season while advancing to the Semifinals of the ASC Championship Tournament. UMHB will open the 2019-20 season with a non-conference home game against Schreiner University on November 11th.