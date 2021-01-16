UMHB Men’s Basketball Cruises Past Belhaven

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

BELTON, Texas – Josiah Johnson’s mid-court three-pointer was just the spark the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team needed as the Cru dominated the second half on its way to a 109-91 win over Belhaven University Saturday evening in Belton. UMHB improves to 5-3 overall and 2-0 in American Southwest Conference play with the victory. The loss snaps the Blazers’ three-game winning streak and drops the team to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the ASC on the year.

The Cru trailed for much of the early part of the first half before bouncing back to build s seven-point lead. Belhaven pulled to within 43-42 in the final seconds before Johnson drained his three from near mid-court to make it 46-42 UMHB at the break. The Cru then took control of the game in the second half, opening the period with a 25-12 run to open up a 17-point lead. The UMHB advantage would grow to as many as 25 before both teams emptied the bench and the Cru eased to an 18-point win.

Johnson hit 10-19 from the field and went 5-11 from beyond the arc to finish with a team-high 34 points. He also added eight rebounds and six assists. Carson Hammond had 18 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, Aedan Welch scored 17 points and Kobe Richardson also reached double figures with 12 for the Cru. UMHB shot 59 percent from the field as a team in the second half and finished at 51 percent for the game. The Cru 13-36 from long-range and doubled up the Blazers on the board with a 52-26 edge.

Luke Couch had a game-high 37 points to lead Belhaven on 10-16 shooting from the field. Matthew McMillan had 18 points and Korri Edwards chipped in with 11. The Blazers shot 47 percent from the field and went 15-29 on three-pointers in the contest.

The Cru men will hit the road for a pair of ASC games in Abilene next week. UMHB will take on Hardin-Simmons in a 7:30 pm start on Thursday before facing McMurry University in a 3 pm tip on Saturday.