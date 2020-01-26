UMHB Men’s Basketball edged by Concordia 88-86

UMHB Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

AUSTIN, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team stormed back from a 17-point deficit early in the second half only to see Concordia hit what proved to be the game-winning shot with 2.5 seconds left as the Tornados held off the Cru 88-86 Saturday in Austin. The loss drops UMHB to 12-5 overall and 4-4 in American Southwest Conference play on the season. Concordia improves to 8-9 overall and 3-5 in the ASC on the year with the victory.







The Cru trailed 60-43 after a Concordia three-pointer to on the second half and UMHB trailed 66-54 with 15:28 remaining. The Cru responded with a 22-9 run and Casey Armour’s free-throw put UMHB up 76-75 with 6:12 left to play. The Tornados answered with a 6-0 run to build an 81-76 edge. The Concordia lead was 86-80 with 3:12 on the clock. Pat Everett hit a free-throw for the Cru and Sam Moore buried three from the line to cut it to 86-84 with 1:04 to play. Logan Hicks stole a pass and hit a lay-up to tie the game with 22 seconds to go, but he could not convert the three-point play after being fouled on the shot. Trevon Hester hit a floater in the lane with 2.5 seconds on the clock and Moore’s desperation three-pointer from the midcourt stripe was off the mark at the final buzzer. The Tornados led 57-43 at halftime despite the Cru shooting 64 percent from the field in the opening half. Concordia hit 51 percent and forced 13 UMHB turnovers in the first 20 minutes.







Moore poured in 32 points on 7-11 shooting from the field and 15-17 from the free-throw line to lead the Cru. Armour had 18 points and five rebounds, Hicks scored 14 points and Salomon Smith added 10 for UMHB. The Cru shot 60 percent from the field as a team but went 25-38 from the free-throw line on the day. UMHB committed 20 turnovers and was out rebounded 35-29 in the loss.







Philip Meikle led five players in double figures with 17 points for CTX. Hester was one of three players with 14 points. The Tornados shot 44 percent from the field and went 29-36 from the free-throw line in a game that saw the two teams combine for 54 personal fouls.







The Cru will hit the road again for a pair of key ASC West Division games next week in Abilene. UMHB opens that trip with a 7:30 pm start at McMurry University on Thursday.

