UMHB Men’s Basketball Falls to Hardin-Simmons in OT

UMHB Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

ABILENE, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team erased a five-point deficit in the final 1:26 to send the game to overtime, but the Cru could not come up with that same magic in the extra session in a 111-109 overtime loss to McMurry University Thursday night in Abilene. UMHB falls to 12-6 overall and 4-5 in American Southwest Conference play with the loss. The War Hawks improve to 7-11 overall and 4-5 in the ASC with the victory.



UMHB was down 95-90 with 1:26 to go, but fought back as Sam Moore hit two free-throws and Logan Hicks made a lay-up to cut it to 95-94. The War Hawks hit two-free throws before Hicks added a free-throw and a clutch three-pointer to give the Cru a 98-97 lead with 11 seconds left. Casey Armour blocked a potential game-winning shot, but Mike Williams, Jr. got the rebound and made a free-throw with 1.1 seconds left to send the game to an extra session. UMHB led 107-102 early in overtime, but Khalil Butler scored five straight points to tie the game for McMurry. Dedrick Berry, Jr. hit a three-pointer with 20 seconds left to put the War Hawks up 110-107. Casey Armour would make a pair of free-throws to close the gap to 110-109, but McMurry added an insurance free-throw and Hicks was off the mark with a three at the final buzzer. UMHB would lead by as many as six points in the second half after rallying from a five-point deficit to open the period. The War Hawks led 47-42 at halftime after shooting 53 percent from the field as a team in the first 20 minutes. The Cru trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half, but closed the period with a 22-15 run.



Moore had a huge night for UMHB, scoring 36 points on 10-20 shooting from the field. He also had nine rebounds and nine assists. Hicks scored 21 points, Armour had 17 points and 14 rebounds and Salomon Smith added 15 points for the Cru. UMHB 43 percent from the field as a team and out rebounded the War Hawks 52-46. The Cru was 21-24 from the free-throw line compared to McMurry’s 23-32 from the stripe.



Berry topped the War Hawks with 32 points and he was 5-9 from beyond the arc. Williams had 21 points, Butler scored 16 and three other McMurry players were also in double figures. The War Hawks 46 percent from the field and were 14-36 on three-point tries on the night.



The Cru will close out the road trip with a 3 pm start at Hardin-Simmons University on Saturday. UMHB will then return home to host Sul Ross State and Howard Payne next week.