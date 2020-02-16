UMHB Men’s Basketball falls to LeTourneau

UMHB Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

LONGVIEW, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team had double-digit leads in both halves, but the Cru could not hold off LeTourneau’s late charge in a 96-86 loss to the Yellowjackets Saturday in Longview. UMHB falls to 13-10 overall and 5-9 in American Southwest Conference play with the loss. LeTourneau improves to 18-5 overall and 11-3 in the ASC with the victory.

The Cru jumped out to a 30-19 lead with 4:55 remaining in the first half, but the Yellowjackets closed the half with a 13-4 run to cut it to 34-32 UMHB at halftime. The Cru would get it back out to double figures at 46-36 with 17:48 left to play, but LeTourneau again chipped away and tied the game at 56-56 with 13:19 left to go. UMHB would not get closer than three points the rest of the way as the Yellowjackets were able to pull away by hitting 10-19 three-pointers in the second half.

Logan Hicks led the Cru with 25 points and he added nine rebounds and six assists. Sam Moore and Kendal Little had 16 points apiece and Devyn Brewton scored 10 for UMHB. The Cru shot 39 percent as a team, but did hit 13 three-pointers. UMHB out rebounded LeTourneau 49-45 but turned the ball over 17 times in the game.

Justin Moore had 32 points and Nate West had 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Yellowjackets. Andrew Eberhardt had 18 points as the trio combined to hit 10 three-pointers. LeTourneau shot 54 percent in the second half and finished at 43 percent for the game.

The UMHB men will close out the regular season with two more road games next week. The Cru will face Howard Payne Thursday in Brownwood before taking on Sul Ross State Saturday in Alpine.