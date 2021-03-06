UMHB Men’s Basketball Rolls Over Howard Payne to Close out Regular Season

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team only trailed one time as the Cru closed out the regular season in style by rolling to a 96-66 victory over Howard Payne Saturday in Belton. UMHB improves to 16-3 overall and 13-0 in American Southwest Conference play with its 13th consecutive win. The loss ends the YellowJackets season at 0-21 overall and 0-14 in ASC play.

Howard Payne took its only lead of the game at 16-15 with 10:47 left in the first half. UMHB would respond with an 8-0 run and the Cru led 42-32 at halftime. UMHB would continue to pull away in the second half, leading by as many as 39 points before coasting to the victory.

Ty Prince finished with a triple-double for the Cru with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He joins Sam Moore as the only UMHB men’s basketball players to record triple-doubles in the Division III era of the program. Josiah Johnson added 22 points and 10 rebounds, Aedan Welch scored 14 points and Carson Hammond chipped in 11 more. The Cru shot 49 percent from the field as a team and was 11-36 on three-pointers. UMHB out rebounded HPU 49-42 and forced 21 turnovers.

Mason Green came off the bench to lead Howard Payne with 14 points. Tyrell Thompson added 10 points and 12 rebounds. The YellowJackets shot 32 percent from the field and went 9-30 from beyond the arc on the day.

The Cru won the ASC West Division and will host an ASC Championship Tournament First Round Game next Wednesday. UMHB will welcome Concordia Texas to the Mayborn Campus Center for the fourth meeting of the year between the two teams. Game time for that contest will be announced on Sunday or Monday.