UMHB Men’s Basketball Tops McMurry 103-77

UMHB Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team heated up in the second half and cruised to a 103-77 victory over McMurry University Saturday in Belton. The Cru improves to 12-4 overall and 4-3 in American Southwest Conference play with the win. UMHB also moves to within a game of Sul Ross State for first place in the ASC West Division. The loss drops the War Hawks to 6-10 overall and 3-4 in ASC play on the year.

The Cru closed what had been a tight first half with an 18-3 run to build a 48-33 halftime lead. McMurry would battle back to cut the gap to eight points on two occasions in the second half, but UMHB had an answer both times. The War Hawks would pull within 60-52 with 13:08 remaining. The Cru responded with a 17-2 spurt to push the lead out to 23 points and McMurry never got closer than 17 the rest of the way.

Sam Moore led UMHB with 26 points on 8-12 shooting and he added five assists. Casey Armour had 24 points and a season-high 15 rebounds, Joseph Mitchell came off the bench to score 17 while hitting 7-9 shots and Logan Hicks had 15 points and eight assists. The Cru shot 50 percent as a team in the second half and finished at 49 percent for the game. UMHB hit 37 percent from three-point range and out rebounded McMurry 52-40.

Zacc Carter led the War Hawks with 21 points. Mike Williams, Jr. scored 14 points and Krishawn Terry had 10 points and 12 rebounds. McMurry shot 43 percent as a team and was just 6-28 from beyond the arc.

The UMHB men return to action with a single game next week. The Cru will take on Concordia Texas in a key ASC West Division road game in Austin at 3 pm on Saturday.