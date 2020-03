WACO, TX – The UMHB seniors have played a key role the last few years, in shaping the program’s future. The Crusaders have accomplished multiple firsts during their time in Belton, and head coach Mark Morefield is thankful for all they’ve done for the Crusaders, on and off the court.

“They’re like daughters to me,” Mark Morefield said. “To get this program to a certain point, their impact goes past their four years.”