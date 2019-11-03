UMHB Steamrolls Louisiana College 82-0

UMHB Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

PINEVILLE, Louisiana – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team controlled the game in all three phases and rolled to an 82-0 victory over Louisiana College Saturday in Pineville. The Cru improves to 8-0 overall and 7-0 in American Southwest Conference play with the victory. The loss drops the Wildcats to 2-6 overall and 2-5 in the ASC.



UMHB forced seven turnovers, including five interceptions in the game. Jefferson Fritz and Drake Johnson returned interceptions for scores and UMHB played on short fields for most of the game. Tommy Bowden ran for three touchdowns and Jase Hammack threw two touchdown passes to Jonel Reed. Luke Poorman added a touchdown pass to Jo’Vel McDaniel, Justin Theriot, Tevin Pipkin and Justin Gipson added rushing touchdowns and Anthony Avila kicked two field goals.

The Cru will now return home to host Texas Lutheran for a 1 pm kickoff next Saturday. The winner of the game will clinch the ASC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III National Championships and at least a share of the conference title.



