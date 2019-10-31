UMHB Takeaways on Defense From HSU Victory

WACO, TX – The top ranked UMHB Crusaders were tested on Saturday against Hardin-Simmons, as the Crusaders were playing from behind the whole game, up until Anthony Avila’s game winning field goal. The Cowboys also rushed for 181 yards, which does not happen frequently, since the Crusaders have a strong front seven. Coach Fredenburg is looking at it as a learning experience for their defense.

“I think we got ourselves into some bad situations,” Pete Fredenburg said. “Just from alignment, and we’ll learn from that.”