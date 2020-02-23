UMHB Women’s Basketball Beats Sul Ross to Win ASC West Division Title

UMHB Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

ALPINE, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team clinched another American Southwest Conference West Division title by closing out the regular season with an 84-66 victory over Sul Ross State Saturday in Alpine. The Cru improves to 21-4 overall and 14-2 in ASC play with the victory. The loss drops the Lobos to 7-18 overall and 5-11 in the ASC on the season.



UMHB opened the game with a 9-2 run, but Sul Ross roared back to take a 10-9 lead. UMHB closed the period with a 10-0 run to lead 19-10 after the first. The lead would grow to as many as 16 points in the second quarter as the Cru took a 43-29 advantage into the break. The Lobos never got closer than 11 points in the second half as UMHB cruised to the victory.



Hannah Holt led the Cru with 17 points and Allaira Jones and Kendall Rollins added 14 points apiece. Jones also grabbed a team-best eight rebounds. UMHB shot 46 percent as a team and went 6-13 on three-point attempts. The Cru also out rebounded the Lobos 46-37 on the day.



Chandre Nunez had a game-high 27 points to lead Sul Ross. Maria Maldonado had 13 points and both players pulled down six boards. The Lobos shot 38 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc.



This is the fourth ASC West Division title for the Cru women and their third consecutive crown. UMHB will now advance to the ASC Championship Tournament as a #1 seed and will face East Division #4 seed Belhaven University in a 2:30 PM Quarterfinal next Thursday. The 2020 ASC Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament will be played at UT Dallas in Richardson.

