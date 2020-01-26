UMHB Women’s Basketball Cruises Past Concordia Texas

UMHB Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

AUSTIN, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter and the Cru pulled away for a 62-48 victory over Concordia Texas Saturday afternoon in Austin. UMHB improves to 14-3 overall and 7-1 in American Southwest Conference play by completing the season sweep of CTX. The Tornados drop to 6-11 overall and 3-5 in the ASC on the year with the loss.



The Cru seemed to take control of the game midway through the second quarter, opening up a 31-18 lead. Concordia would close the half with a 6-0 run to cut the gap to 31-24 at the half. The Tornados would pull to within 45-42 at the end of the third period before UMHB clamped down defensively to close it out in the final quarter. The two teams traded baskets early but the Cru held CTX to just four points over the final 8:48 of the contest. Hannah Holt had eight points by herself after that, Brooke Elliott added five and Allaira Jones added four as UMHB put the game out of reach, outscoring the Tornados 17-6 in the final ten minutes.



Kendall Rollins led the Cru with 16 points in her biggest offensive output since suffering an injury over the Christmas break. Jones added 15 points and a team-best 10 rebounds. Holt scored 13 for UMHB. The Cru shot 50 percent from the field in the fourth quarter and hit 37 percent for the day. UMHB was 21-24 from the free-throw line and out rebounded the Tornados 41-34 in the contest.







Natalie Velardez topped CTX with 11 points and Madi Maxwell added 10 more. The Tornados were held to 2-14 shooting from the field in the final period and shot just 30 percent as a team in the game. Concordia was just 2-19 from beyond the arc and turned the ball over 20 times in the game.







The Cru women continue their road trip with a two-game swing through Abilene next week. That trip opens with a 5:30 pm tip-off at McMurry University on Thursday.

