UMHB Women’s Basketball Devastated on Cancellation of NCAA Tournament

BELTON, TX – UMHB women’s basketball team was marching their way to a title, making it to the Sweet 16, before the plug was pulled by the NCAA. It’s a hard pill to swallow for Mark Morefield and the Crusaders, knowing their season was cut short, and it’s out of their control.

“When you sit there and say hey you’re done,” Mark Morefield said. “And you don’t even have a chance to control your own destiny, it really just leaves an empty feeling as a player, as a coach because you have no control in the situation.”