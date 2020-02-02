UMHB Women’s Basketball Edged by Hardin-Simmons

UMHB Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

ABILENE, Texas – A battle for first place in the American Southwest Conference West Division came down to the final seconds as the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team missed a game-tying three-pointer in a 67-64 loss to Hardin-Simmons Saturday in Abilene. The loss drops the Cru to 15-4 overall and 8-2 in the ASC on the season. The Cowgirls move into sole possession of first in the ASC West by improving to 15-4 overall and 9-1 in ASC play with the victory.



The two teams traded the lead throughout the fourth quarter before Alicia Blackwell hit a three-pointer to give UMHB a 64-61 lead with 2:37 left to play. Keilee Burke hit a jumper to pull HSU to within one point 20 seconds later. A Cru turnover led to Perris Parmer’s jumper to put the Cowgirls up 65-64 with 1:11 remaining. UMHB missed a shot and turned the ball over again on its next two possessions and Taylor Gaffney stretched the lead to 67-64 with a pair of free-throws with five seconds on the clock. A’Lexiss Benton was off the mark with a potential game-tying three for the Cru at the buzzer. UMHB opened the game with a 17-6 burst, but HSU battled back to within 20-15 after the opening period. The Cowgirls closed the first half with a 7-0 run to grab a 38-32 lead at the intermission. The Cru closed the gap to 53-49 at the end of the third period.



Blackwell was 5-8 from the field to lead UMHB with 17 points. Kendall Rollins added 13 points, but no other Cru player had more than seven. UMHB shot 41 percent from the field and went 7-14 from three-point range. The Cru was just 15-24 from the line and was out rebounded 39-32 in the loss.



Kaitlyn Ellis led HSU with 15 points and Parmer had 14. Brittany Schnabel came off the bench to score 12 points while Gaffney chipped in 10 more. The Cowgirls shot 40 percent from the field but hit 84 percent from the stripe on the day.



The Cru women will now return home for the final two home contests of the regular season next week. UMHB will host Sul Ross State for a 5:30 pm start on Thursday before facing Howard Payne in a 1 pm tip on Saturday.