UMHB Women’s Basketball “Loss For Words”

WACO, TX – The Crusaders were rewriting history this season, winning their first ever conference championship, to making the Sweet 16 for the second straight season. However, UMHB wasn’t able to end the season on their own terms, since the NCAA cancelled the tournament, and it was extremely difficult for Mark Morefield to break the news to his team.

“That’s the thing, most the time I can find words,” Mark Morefield said. “But just to be told, ‘you’re not playing regardless,’ that’s a hard thing to process.”