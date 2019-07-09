UMHB Women’s Basketball Players Invited to Participate in Brazil Tour

UMHB Press Release:

BELTON, Texas – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball players Hannah Holt and Madison McCoy have been selected to be a member of the USA Division III Basketball Select Team. That team will participate in a tour of Brazil over the next two weeks.

Holt, a rising senior guard from Lumberton High School, and McCoy, a rising junior guard from Valor Christian High School, are two of just ten players invited to play for the team and are the only American Southwest Conference women’s basketball players to participate. Holt was an All-American and ASC West Division Player of the Year after averaging 15.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. She shot 42 percent from the field and added 64 assists and 45 steals. McCoy led the Cru with 133 assists and averaged 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game last season. The UMHB women finished 27-4 overall and advanced to the NCAA Division III National Championships for the first time in program history. The Cru fell in the Regional Tournament and were ranked 11th and 12th in the country in the two final major Top 25 Polls.

“We are excited for Hannah and Madison to experience this opportunity to represent our country and UMHB,” Cru Head Coach Mark Morefield said. “Both players will grow from this experience because it is so much more than just basketball. But, Brazil does have a storied tradition in the game of basketball and anytime you have a chance to face international competition it can only be a positive.” The tour runs from July 8-17th and features three games against International competition over that span. This is the tenth year the USA Division III Select Team has toured and played in Brazil. UMHB’s Kendall Rollins played for Team USA on last year’s tour of Brazil.