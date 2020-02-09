UMHB Women’s Basketball Rolls Over Howard Payne 112-70

UMHB Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team exploded on offense and never looked back as the Cru rolled to a record-setting 112-70 victory over Howard Payne University Saturday in Belton. UMHB improves to 17-4 overall and 10-2 in American Southwest Conference play with the victory. The loss drops HPU to 8-13 overall and 4-8 in the ASC on the year.

The Cru shot 56 percent as a team in storming out to a 33-19 lead after the opening quarter. The UMHB lead would grow to as many as 22 points in the second before the Cru settled for a 59-39 halftime advantage. UMHB shot 69 percent as a team in the third period and went 6-8 on three-point attempts in that quarter to stretch the lead to 90-53 entering the final period and the Cru played everyone on the roster in the fourth, shooting just 27 percent in that quarter, but still coasting to the win. UMHB set new school Division III era records for single-game scoring, besting the previous mark of 106 set on three occasions. The Cru also hit a school-record of 14 three-pointers, one better than the previous school record. UMHB set the new mark by the end of the third quarter, going 0-7 from distance in the fourth quarter.

Holt was 11-15 shooting and went 3-3 from three-point range to finish with 28 points. Holt also became the Cru’s Division III era career scoring leader by pushing her total to 1,339, breaking the previous mark of 1.318 set by Lisa Martinez. Kendall Rollins added 26 points, Allaira Jones had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Alicia Blackwell scored 14 and Alexia Martin added 10 points off the bench. UMHB shot 47 percent as a team and went 14-27 from beyond the arc. The Cru also out rebounded Howard Payne 55-41 in the game.

UMHB’s victory also gave Cru Head Coach Mark Morefield his 100th collegiate head coaching victory. He is now 100-33 in his five seasons at the helm.

Bria Neal led the Lady Jackets with 15 points. Lily Janek scored 12 and Julissa Ibarra chipped in 10 more. Anastasia Willis grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds for Howard Payne. HPU shot just 27 percent as a team and was 5-26 from beyond the arc. The Lady Jackets also turned the ball over 20 times in the contest.

The game also closed out the regular season home schedule for the Cru. UMHB will hit the road for a pair of ASC crossover games next week. The Cru will play at East Texas Baptist University on Thursday evening before closing out the week with a Saturday afternoon start at LeTourneau University.