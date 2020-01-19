UMHB Women’s Basketball Rolls Over McMurry

UMHB Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team dominated the second quarter and never look back on the way to a 72-49 victory over McMurry University Saturday in Belton. The Cru improves to 13-3 overall and 6-1 in American Southwest Conference play with the victory. The loss drops the War Hawks to 9-6 overall and 2-5 in the ASC.

UMHB led 14-9 after the opening period, but shot 53 percent as a team in the second quarter to grab a 38-19 halftime lead. McMurry pulled to within 11 points early in the third quarter, but the Cru erupted for a 17-1 run to push it out to a 27-point advantage. The War Hawks never got closer than the final margin in the fourth period and McMurry never led in the contest.

Hannah Holt led a balanced UMHB scoring effort with 16 points. Allaira Jones added 13 points and 11 players scored for the Cru. UMHB shot 44 percent from the field as a team and out rebounded McMurry 41-36. The Cru had 15 offensive rebounds and forced 25 turnovers while taking 21 more shots from the floor than the War Hawks.

Cassidy Melton was the only player in double figures for McMurry with 13 points. The War Hawks shot 37 percent from the field and finished 3-15 from beyond the arc after opening 0-7. McMurry was 8-12 from the free-throw line while UMHB was 5-6 from the stripe.

The Cru women return to action with a single game next week. UMHB will travel to Austin to face Concordia Texas in a 1 pm tip-off next Saturday.