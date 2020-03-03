UMHB Women’s Basketball to face Austin College in NCAA Division III National Championships

UMHB Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

BELTON, Texas – Fresh off its first American Southwest Conference Championship, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team will make its second consecutive appearance in the NCAA Division III National Championships this weekend. The Cru found out its opponent and game site with the announcement of the 64-team field on Monday (March 2nd).

UMHB claimed the ASC’s automatic bid to the tournament and will play in a four-team Regional hosted by Trinity University in San Antonio this weekend. The Cru will open against Austin College in a Friday evening First Round Game with Trinity University hosting UT Dallas in the nightcap of Friday’s doubleheader. The two First Round winners will face off Saturday evening with a spot in the Sectional Tournament on the line. Game times for all three games will be set by Trinity University and announced soon.

The Cru women are 24-4 this season and won the ASC title by knocking off Hardin-Simmons 60-58 in the ASC Championship Game on Saturday. The Cru was 14-2 in ASC play and won the ASC West Division for the third straight year. Austin College is 23-4 on the year and won the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference title this season by beating Trinity 76-67 on Sunday. The Cru and Roos will be facing off for the second time this season. Austin College topped UMHB 70-61 in a regular season meeting in Sherman back in December. Trinity and UTD both advanced as at-large teams and all four teams in the pod come from the ASC and SCAC.

First Round – Friday, March 6th

Game One: Austin College vs. UMHB 5 pm

Game Two: UT Dallas vs Trinity 7:30 pm

Second Round – Saturday, March 7th

Game one Winner vs. Game Two winner 7 pm