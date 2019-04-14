UMHB Women’s Golf Maintains Lead at ASC

UMHB Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

GLEN ROSE, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s golf team moved up one step closer to claiming another conference title as the Cru extended its lead on the second day of the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament Saturday in Glen Rose. UMHB will take a 16-stroke advantage into the tournament’s final round.



The Cru battled a weather delay and fought through extremely high winds and intermittent rain to fire a second round 325 on Saturday. UMHB’s 316-325=641 puts the Cru 16 shots ahead of UT-Dallas’ 332-325=657 second-place total. Concordia Texas is in third place with a 321-340=661, East Texas Baptist (330-340=670) is in fourth place and Hardin-Simmons rounds out the top five with a 329-344=673 team total. There is a nine-team field competing in the event.



Olivia Robinson is the low individual for the Cru again after shooting 74-78=152 for second place. Concordia’s Madyson Milliorn has the individual lead, one shot ahead of Robinson with a 73-78=151. Victoria Gleghorn is tied for sixth individually with an 81-82=163, Cassidy Rawls is in eighth place after firing a 77-87=164, Jade Ming is in 12th place with an 86-80=166 and Annie Hasselbach is tied for 16th place after posting 84-85=169 for UMHB.



The three-day, 54-hole tournament is being played on a par-72, 5,846-yard layout on the Comanche Lakes Course at Squaw Valley Golf Club in Glen Rose. The ASC Tournament champion will also clinch the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III National Championships. The Cru will begin teeing off for Sunday’s final round at 10:10 am.

