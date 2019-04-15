UMHB WOMEN’S GOLF PLACES THREE ON ASC ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS; ROBINSON AND RALSTON CLAIM SUPERLATIVES

UMHB Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

GLEN ROSE, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s golf team placed three players on the American Southwest Conference All-Conference Teams released Sunday, April 14th. UMHB’s Olivia Robinson was also named ASC Women’s Golfer of the Year and Jackie Ralston took ASC Women’s Golf Coach of the Year honors.



Robinson, a junior from Deer Park High School, was named ASC Women’s Golfer of the Year and also earned a spot on the All-Conference First Team. She posted an ASC best 76.90 stroke average through the Cru’s nine tournaments and also won three individual titles. Robinson won individual medalist honors at the ASC Championship Tournament.



Cassidy Rawls, a senior from Snyder High School, earned a spot on the All-Conference Second Team. She posted an 82.40 stroke average through the nine tournaments of the spring. Rawls added top ten finishes in six of those nine events. She was ninth in the ASC Championship Tournament.



Victoria Gleghorn, a freshman from Nacogdoches and Central Heights High School, was voted Honorable Mention All-Conference. Gleghorn posted a stroke average of 82.60 through the nine tournaments this year. She also recorded four top five finishes, including a tie for fourth place at the ASC Championship Tournament.



Ralston earned ASC Coach of the Year honors for the first time in her career. She guided the Cru to first or second place finishes in six of their nine tournaments this season. Ralston also coached UMHB to a second consecutive ASC Championship this spring.



This is the third All-Conference honor for Rawls. Robinson is making her second appearance on the ASC All-Conference squad. This is Gleghorn’s first All-Conference honor.



UMHB will close out the season with a trip to the NCAA Division III National Championships. That tournament will be played May 14-17th at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston.



