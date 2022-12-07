BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Crusaders impressed all year long on the field and it’s no surprise virtually the whole team is getting recognized.
D3Football.com named 13 UMHB players to the ‘All-Region 3’ team. Here’s the full list:
- Larry Harmon – All-Region 3 Coach of the Year
- Kyle King – Region 3 Offensive Player of the Year, All-Region 3 First Team Offense
- Sante Parker Jr. – Region 3 Defensive Player of the Year, All-Region 3 First Team Defense
- K.J. Miller, Jeffery Sims Jr., Ethan Ruckman, Anthony Avila – All-Region 3 First Team Offense
- Pete Smith, Durand Hill – All-Region 3 First Team Defense
- Aphonso Thomas, K.J. Miller (special teams) – All-Region 3 Second Team Offense
- Trey Belyeu-Witcher – All-Region 3 Second Team Defense
- Johnny Smith-Rider, Titus Dunk – All-Region 3 Third Team Defense