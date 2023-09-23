BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — A call back to what we’re all accustomed to seeing from UMHB football played out on Saturday night with the Cru running away with a 50-9 victory in their ASC opener against McMurry.

The defense carried over its standout performance from a week ago against No. 4 UW-Whitewater and allowed just one touchdown with under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Cru forced three interceptions, two of which going to Trace Holmes in the first half.

UMHB gets a bye week before hitting the road to Seguin, Texas to face Texas Lutheran on Saturday, October 7th at 1:00 p.m.