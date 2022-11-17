BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Following another ASC Championship regular season, 26 UMHB Football players earned all-conference honors on Thursday.

Along with those all-conference team selections, Larry Harmon was also named the ASC Coach of the Years after helping to lead the Cru to a 9-1 regular season.

Four other members of the Cru also earned individual honors. Kyle King was named the Offensive Player of the Year, Sante Parker Jr. was named Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year, K.J. Miller was named Special Teams Player of the Year and Ethan Ruckman was named Offensive Lineman of the Year.

UMHB will start its 2022 playoff campaign with a first round matchup against Huntington College on Saturday, November 19th at noon.