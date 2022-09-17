BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Crusaders weren’t messing around after a tough loss against UW-Whitewater in week two, dominating on both sides of the ball en route to a 68-14 victory over the Southwestern Pirates.

The story on the field was a good one, for multiple reasons, none bigger than the actual naming of the field pregame. The Crusaders held a ceremony pregame to officially name the field that former UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg helped build into what it is today, ‘Fredenburg Field.’

UMHB didn’t disappoint on Pete’s special day, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Kyle King impressed once more, finishing the day 11/18, 298 passing yards and six touchdowns.

The Crusaders now head to Abilene for another tough test against the sixth-ranked Hardin-Simmons Cowboys on Saturday, September 24th at 6 p.m.