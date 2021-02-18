American Southwest Conference Announces Make Up Dates for Basketball Games

American Southwest Conference press Release:

RICHARDSON, TEXAS – This weekend’s postponed American Southwest Conference men’s and women’s basketball games have been rescheduled and the 2020-21 championship tournament format modified, it was announced by the Conference office.



The games slated for February 18 will be played March 4 while games originally set February 20 will now be played March 6. The games on the two dates were postponed by weather-related issues on member campuses and communities along with travel concerns.



The ASC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Tournaments have been moved a week later and feature a modified bracket format. The top four seeded teams in each Division qualify for the eight-team field.



Four quarterfinal games will be played March 10 in an intra-division format for both the men’s and women’s opening round. The number 1 and 2 seeds in each Division will host the number 3 and 4 seeds, respectively, within their Division with games played at the higher seed.



Quarterfinal winners will advance to the semifinals on March 14 with the title game scheduled March 15. The women’s semifinals and final will be hosted by the highest remaining West Division seed and the men’s semifinals and final hosted by the highest remaining East Division seed.



ASC 2021 Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament



March 10, 14, 15



Round 1 –



Hosted by Higher Seeded Team; Game Times TBD



Quarterfinals: Wednesday, March 10



Game 1: East #3 at East #2



Game 2: West #4 at West #1



Game 3: West #3 at West #2



Game 4: East #4 at East #1



Rounds 2 and 3 –



Hosted Highest Remaining East Division Seed; Game Times TBD



Semifinal: Sunday, March 14



Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2



Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4



Final: Monday, March 15



Game 7 / Championship: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6



ASC 2021 Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament



March 10, 14, 15



Round 1 –



Hosted by Higher Seeded Team; Game Times TBD



Quarterfinals: Wednesday, March 10



Game 1: West #3 at West #2



Game 2: East #4 at East #1



Game 3: East #3 at East #2



Game 4: West #4 at West #1



Rounds 2 and 3 –



Hosted Highest Remaining West Division Seed; Game Times TBD



Semifinal: Sunday, March 14



Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2



Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4



Final: Monday, March 15



Game 7 / Championship: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6