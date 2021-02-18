American Southwest Conference Announces New Date for UMHB-LA College Game

American Southwest Conference press Release:

RICHARDSON, TEXAS - This weekend’s postponed American Southwest Conference men’s and women’s basketball games have been rescheduled and the 2020-21 championship tournament format modified, it was announced by the Conference office.

The games slated for February 18 will be played March 4 while games originally set February 20 will now be played March 6. The games on the two dates were postponed by weather-related issues on member campuses and communities along with travel concerns.

The ASC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Tournaments have been moved a week later and feature a modified bracket format. The top four seeded teams in each Division qualify for the eight-team field.

Four quarterfinal games will be played March 10 in an intra-division format for both the men’s and women’s opening round. The number 1 and 2 seeds in each Division will host the number 3 and 4 seeds, respectively, within their Division with games played at the higher seed.