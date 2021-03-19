ASC Championship Berth on the Line for UMHB

Mary Hardin Baylor

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, TX — UMHB is playing Louisiana College in their regular season finale, with a berth to the conference championship on the line. The winner will face the west division leader, Hardin-Simmons, while the loser will play Texas Lutheran, to determine third place in the ASC.

“The environment to me feels like a playoff game,” Pete Fredenburg said. “The reality is it’s a semifinal game, it gives you a sense of urgency, gets your motor running, obviously we know Louisiana College is having a good year, and after the win last week, we know that they understand the significance of this game, and the preparation that goes into it.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected