ASC Championship Berth on the Line for UMHB

WACO, TX — UMHB is playing Louisiana College in their regular season finale, with a berth to the conference championship on the line. The winner will face the west division leader, Hardin-Simmons, while the loser will play Texas Lutheran, to determine third place in the ASC.
“The environment to me feels like a playoff game,” Pete Fredenburg said. “The reality is it’s a semifinal game, it gives you a sense of urgency, gets your motor running, obviously we know Louisiana College is having a good year, and after the win last week, we know that they understand the significance of this game, and the preparation that goes into it.”