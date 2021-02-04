Back From Injury, UMHB’s Miller Looks to Carve His Own Legacy

BELTON — When UMHB takes the field on Saturday it will be a welcome sight for freshman running back Montana Miller.

Miller a native of Garland tore his ACL prior to the 2019 season only to see the 2020 season moved back to the spring. When he takes the field Saturday it will be his first game in over two years.

“I was expecting to play last season,” he said. “I was ready to play, then going down watching my teammates play without me in a bed, getting surgery just mentally it gets to you. Just thinking, man that could have been me playing with my teammates getting better. But now the season’s coming and I’m ready, ready to play. I’ve been working ready for this moment, so 100% all gas, no question.”

Of course his name might ring a bell because he is the younger brother of former Cru standouts Malcom and Markeith Miller, who is UMHB’s all-time leading rusher. Following his brothers is nothing new for Montana, but he is eager to make his own name in Belton.

“All my life it’s been ‘filling big shoes’,” he said. “Legacy this, Legacy that. I understand that but we all have our different things that we have to put on for the team but I want to create my own legacy. It comes down to family tradition and we’re all family but we all have our own things to prove. It’s no pressure. I’m ready to take on the challenge.”

Miller and the Cru will kick off at 12:00pm on Saturday afternoon in Jackson Mississippi against Belhaven.