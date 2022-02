BELTON, TX — Both top-seeded Mary Hardin-Baylor Basketball teams are still alive in their respective ASC Tournaments as they opened up with wins on Thursday.

The UMHB Women’s Basketball team beat Belhaven 70-61 while Clif Carroll and the men survived a late run by Concordia to 87-82.

Both Crusader teams will take on UT Dallas on February 25th. The women will play at 5:00 pm and the men will play at 7:30 pm.