BELTON, TX — Both of the Division III Basketball brackets are now finalized, with both UMHB Basketball teams hearing their names called as participants.

The Crusaders Men’s Basketball team will not only take part, but will host first and second round games. Clif Carroll’s team will open up at home against Chapman on March 4th at 5:30 pm.

Meanwhile the Crusader Women’s Basketball team will go to Memphis and will take on Webster University on March 4th as well, at a time that is still to be determined.