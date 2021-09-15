Crusaders Strive to Open up Offense vs. Southwestern

WACO, TX — The Crusaders dominated Simpson College in their season opener 84-6, and beat East Texas Baptist University last weekend 34-14. Head coach Pete Fredenburg is happy they got the win, but would have rather seen his offense stay aggressive the entire game.

“Offensively, I think we need to exploit some of our receiving corps a little more, and obviously we would like to,” Pete Fredenburg said. “We like to say, that we take what the defense gives us. I think we got a little conservative in the latter part of the game.”