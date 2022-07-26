BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Coming off a season in which it won another national championship, the Mary Hardin-Baylor Football team seems primed to do it once again, as far as the polls are concerned.

On Tuesday, D3Football.com ranked the Crusaders No. 1 in its preseason top-25, with 619 total points.

The Cru also earned 23 first place votes, which was 21 more than the only other schools to receive a first place vote, Mount Union.

UMHB will open up its 2022 football season on Saturday, September 3rd against Muhlenberg. Kickoff is set for 6:00 pm.