Football Flip-Flop Allows for More Development in the Fall for UMHB

BELTON — The UMHB Crusaders will spend the fall in a ‘spring football’ type setting as they work towards their fall season that was moved to the spring.

The American Southwest Conference announced Monday that their 2021 Spring football season will kick off on February 6th, with UMHB traveling to Bellhaven.

In the meantime UMHB Head Coach Pete Fredenburg is looking forward to spending more time developing the younger players.

“It’s exciting and now we’re counting back and seeing the number of days that we’ll have for us to visit with our players in in the fall,” Fredenburg said. “So we’re going to have spring in the fall and fall in the spring. The really the cool thing is that it’s going to give us a great opportunity to spend more time with our young guys especially this fall. We’re really devoting a lot of time to get to know them better.”

The Cru will get their players back and be allowed to work with them beginning in September.