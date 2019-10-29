Hard-Fought Win Over HSU Has Plenty of Value for UMHB

BELTON, Texas — The Defending National Champion UMHB Crusaders have won 22-straight games thanks to a last-second kick on Saturday.

Many of those games on that 22-game streak have come in lopsided fashion but a close win like the one on Saturday can pay big dividends for this team down the stretch and into December.

“Having to win a ballgame like that and having a to win a game in the last seconds, really sets the stage to be a great team that finds a way to win,” Head Coach Pete Fredenburg said. “I really think that in order for us to be great, we’ve got to develop more consistency. There was nothing wrong with our effort, we played incredibly hard, we play with a lot of confidence. We just got to be able to put it all together.”

The Crusaders will have a chance to extend their winning streak on Saturday when they travel to Louisiana College.