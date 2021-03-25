Hardin Simmons and UMHB Set to Square off for ASC Title, Again

BELTON — The UMHB Crusaders will meet Hardin Simmons in the American Southwest Conference Title Game on Saturday, in Abilene.

These two teams have dominated the conference. The winner of this game has claimed at least a share of the conference title every year since 1998.

“When we play them, there’s always a good feeling that they’re going to be the next guys who are going to win the conference championship if we don’t, Senior Steven Sellers said. “So we always kind of feel like it’s a championship game.”

Head Coach Pete Fredenburg has dominated the Cowboys in his time in Belton amassing a 21-2 record in his last 23 games against them.

“It usually comes down to the championship game between us and Hardin Simmons so it’s nothing unusual,” he said. “Obviously there is a big time boost in effort and energy anytime you play Hardin Simmons and I’m sure it’s the same for them.”

The Crusaders and Cowboys will kick off at 1:00pm on Saturday at Shelton Stadium in Abilene.