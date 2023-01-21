BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — In a night where career accolades were handed out left and right, the No. 24 Crusaders emerged with a 95-92 win over Concordia.

The final score is reason enough to celebrate for the Crusader faithful, but the biggest ovation came with 17:20 remaining in the second half.

Josiah Johnson etched his name in the history books with a three-pointer to cement himself as the all-time leading scorer in UMHB Men’s Basketball history with 1,697 points.

HISTORY: Josiah Johnson (@magixxjoee) becomes the all-time leading scorer in @cru_basketball history with his 1,697th point. The previous record was set by Demarius Cress in 2019 with 1,695. pic.twitter.com/WuClqCOUta — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) January 21, 2023

Ty Prince also added a career milestone. He joins the 1,000 career point club at UMHB after dropping a team-high 25 points and scored his 1,000th career point.

No. 24 UMHB moves onto a rivalry matchup with East Texas Baptist on Thursday, January 26th at 7:30 p.m.