WACO, TX – UMHB Starting quarterback Jase Hammack played in his first game this season, after recovering from offseason ankle surgery. The Crusaders defeated Howard Payne 65-0, Hammack completed 11-of-16 pass attempts for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns.

“He was really excited,” Pete Fredenburg said. “He told me he was more nervous in that ball game, than he was the National Championship.”