CLEVELAND, OH — Josiah Johnson hit a three-pointer with 10.5 seconds left in overtime as Mary Hardin-Baylor clinched a spot in the Elite Eight with an 89-84 win over Case Western Reserve

The Crusaders trailed by two with under five seconds left in regulation, but the Spartans fouled Carson Hammond with less than a second left, and the senior from Belton hit both free throws to extend the season.

Next up for UMHB is a matchup against Elmhurst University.