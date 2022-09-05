BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Following a 62-13 drubbing on No. 11 Muhlenberg in the season opener, two UMHB Crusaders were rewarded with American Southwest Conference Player of the Wee recognition.

On one side of the ball, quarterback Kyle King is the conference’s offensive player of the week, after a game in which he tied a school record with six passing touchdowns, to go along with over 400 total yards.

Meanwhile, defensive back Tommy Bowden in the ASC Co-Defensive Player of the Week, as he recorded four total tackles, one pass breakup and a forced fumble.

Next up for the Cru is a trip to Whitewater, Wisconsin to take on the No. 6 UW-Whitewater Warhawks. Kickoff for that game is set for Saturday, September 10th at noon.