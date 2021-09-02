Kyle King in Command of UMHB Offense

WACO, TX — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor opens their season at home on Saturday, against Simpson College. Senior quarterback Kyle King is taking reigns for the Cru, and Coach Fredenburg can’t wait to see his offense, under King’s command.

“Kyle has really developed, in my opinion, to an incredible leader on field and off the field,” Pete Fredenburg said. “He’s a lot like Jefferson, who puts an enormous amount of pressure on himself. I’m excited to see him continue to rally the team. He’s an incredible competitor. He stays calm in the pocket and finds open receivers, and he’s got an array of guys that he can get the ball to. So we’re just excited about what our offense is going to be able to do with the talented people that they have.”