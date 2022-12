BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — After another outstanding season under center, UMHB quarterback Kyle King continues to receive recognition.

King was named to the 2022 Gagliardi Trophy Finalist, the award given to the most outstanding Division III football player in the nation. He’s only the second player in UMHB history to be a finalist.

King holds program records in passing yards, completions and touchdowns in a game; passing yards, completions and touchdowns in a season, and career touchdown passes.