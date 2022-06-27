BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — This past weekend, UMHB quarterback Kyle King had the chance to experience what it was like to take part in the Manning Passing Academy.

During the event, King represented not only Mary Hardin-Baylor, but also Division III Football as whole, as he was just one of two D3 quarterbacks to receive an invite.

Not only did he have a chance to interact with some of the other top signal callers in the nation, but he also had a chance to sit down and have dinner with Eli and Peyton Manning as well.

“”They listened to my stories, I listened to theirs. It was truly amazing,” he said. “To get to talk to them like they’re just one of the guys, that was special for me.”

He was also one of just two college QBs with a national championship to his name, joined by Georgia’s Stetson Bennett.

“We showed each other our rings and there was kind of a running joke that there’s two national champions on this ballot,” said King. “Cooper Manning actually brought that up, he made us stand up and introduce ourselves so it was pretty cool.”

King and the Crusaders will now look to defend their national title in 2022, as they open up their season on Saturday, September 3rd at 6:00 pm against Muhlenberg College.