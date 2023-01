BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — UMHB confirmed to FOX 44 Sports that Crusaders Head Women’s Basketball Coach Mark Morefield is no longer employed by the University.

UMHB said they have no further comment at this time as to the sudden departure of Morefield. During his time with the Crusaders, Morefield led UMHB to a 146-46 in seven seasons with a 6-2 postseason record.

