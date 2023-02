BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Cru is headed to the NCAA Tournament once again, as the UMHB Men’s Basketball team earned a berth in the Big Dance on Monday.

UMHB will enter the tournament via an at large berth after the Cru finished the season with a 21-5 record and and ASC regular season title.

Clif Carroll and company will start its 2023 tournament run on Friday, March 3rd when Mary Hardin-Baylor hosts Schreiner University at 7:20 pm.