BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Cru are headed to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, as the Mary Hardin-Baylor Men’s Basketball team beat Schreiner 81-78 on Friday night.

It looked early on like Clif Carroll’s team would run away with a win, as the Cru got off to an early 30-18 lead, but the Mountaineers responded with a 10-1 run to cut UMHB’s lead to three. The Cru then took just a two-point lead into the halftime break.

The second half was one which saw Schreiner take a lead that ballooned up to as many as six points, and with 4:43 left in the game, UMHB trailed by five.

The Cru responded with one more late run though, as they closed the contest on a 14-6 run to secure a hard fought victory at home.

Next up for UMHB is a matchup against a conference foe, as the Cru will host East Texas Baptist on Saturday, March 4th at 7:20 pm.