BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — After a 2022 season that ended in disappointment, and without an NCAA Tournament berth, the UMHB Softball team is back in the postseason this year, with a home field advantage as well.

With the announcement this week, the Cru will host a regional for the first time in program history.

All-in-all three other programs will make the trip to Belton, with Berry College, Rosemont College and the University of St. Thomas all set to take part this week.

The tournament appearance will also be only the second for UMHB in program history, with the first coming in 2008 when the Cru finished with a 35-11 record.

This season, Melissa Mojica’s team narrowly won the ASC Regular season title, with a 22-4 record, and as a result earned at an-large bid for the NCAA Tournament.

The Cru will open up their run at the regional on Thursday, May 18th when they host St. Thomas at 2:00 pm.