BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Mary Hardin-Baylor Softball team got off to a winning start in regional play on Thursday, as the Cru defended their home field with a win over St. Thomas.

THE CRU TAKES THE GAME!



UMHB 2, UST 0#gocru — UMHB Softball🥎 (@CruSoftball) May 18, 2023

It was a scoreless contest for the first two and a half innings at Dee Dillon Field, before an errant throw from the St. Thomas second baseman allowed Lexi Harris to score and give UMHB a 1-0 lead.

From there, the Cru added another run to their advantage in the fourth, when Lindsey Polleschultz shot one back up the middle to give UMHB a 2-0 lead.

That was more than enough for Grayson Long, who allowed just three hits as she completes a complete game shutout.

With the win, the Cru will now take on either Berry College or Rosemont with a place in the Regional Final on the line.